The Mysterious And Tragic Death Of Superman Actor George Reeves

Not a bird, nor a plane, Superman is one of the highest-flying characters to ever hit the screen. Often considered the first widely popular comic book superhero, the Man of Steel paved the way for the iconic heroes-in-tights that account for billions of dollars at the box office today. Long before Robert Downey Jr. was suiting up in iron or Samuel L. Jackson was warding off an alien invasion, one man brought Superman to screens across the nation and transitioned superheroes from brightly colored characters in comic books to viable live-action entertainment properties: George Reeves.

Reeves was not the first man to pull on the blue tights and boast the 'S' shield on his chest — that honor belongs to Kirk Alyn, who portrayed Superman in two film serials from 1948 to 1950. However, Reeves did bring the man in tights to television screens and made Clark Kent an iconic household name for children across the country with 1951's "Adventures of Superman."

Sadly, the popular series was abruptly canceled after 104 episodes, after Reeves was found dead from a gunshot wound in his Beverly Hills home in 1959. Despite the undeniable popularity of the superhero today, many fans still do not know about the mysterious and suspicious circumstances surrounding Reeves' untimely passing. Keep reading to uncover the tragic tale of the real-world death of Superman.