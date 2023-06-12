The Most Tragic Things Revealed In Actor Autopsy Reports
The public's fascination with celebrities can be all-encompassing: the most intimate, granular details of their personal and professional lives are sought after and pored over by fans and recalled in exacting fashion by biographers and media outlets. Sometimes, that need for information even extends beyond the lives of the celebrities. The how and why of a media figure's final days and death are the subjects of numerous books and documentaries, which often extend their research to the most intimate and morbid element of a celebrity's demise: the autopsy report. Such reports, which typically occur at the request of a family member or if the individual dies unexpectedly, provide a scientific breakdown of the subject's physical state in the hopes of providing an answer to the cause of death.
In most cases, the autopsy report confirms what was already known about the celebrity's passing. But others reveal secrets that the public, and in some cases, the celebrity themselves may not have known. Following is a list of tragic details revealed to the public about famous figures through their autopsy reports.
The following article discusses substance abuse and suicide.
Robin Williams
The final months of Oscar-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams' life were difficult ones. His film career had faltered, as had a return to television with the sitcom "The Crazy Ones." He struggled to maintain sobriety and checked into a rehab center in 2014, but also dealt with a variety of other health issues, including depression, anxiety, memory loss, and paranoia. A diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in 2014 seemed to indicate a root cause of his troubles. Williams' well-being continued to decline. On August 11, 2014, the 63-year-old was found dead by suicide in his home in Tiburon, California.
When the Marin County Sheriff's office released its coroner's report in 2014, it confirmed what friends, family, and the public already knew: Williams died after hanging himself in a locked bedroom in his home and had also cut his wrists with a pocketknife. However, an examination of Williams' brain revealed a shocking new diagnosis: Williams was suffering from Lewy body dementia, not Parkinson's disease. The disorder, which affects 1.4 million Americans, is distinguished by a host of physical and mental issues, including memory and attention loss, hallucinations, behavioral issues, sleep and movement problems, and loss of bodily function control. According to Williams' widow, Susan Schneider Williams, the actor struggled with near-constant fear, paranoia, and anxiety, as well as personality changes and insomnia, which eventually proved too overwhelming for the actor to withstand.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Paul Walker
Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013, when a car carrying the "Fast and the Furious" actor and his friend, financier and racer Roger Rodas, collided with a lamp post and two trees in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Valencia, California. The vehicle burst into flames after striking the second of the two trees, and both Walker and Rodas were declared dead by Los Angeles County firefighters who arrived on the scene. While it was believed that Walker died as a result of the collision, a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner showed that the 40-year-old suffered a far more agonizing fate.
According to the report, Walker's body was found lying across the passenger seat of the car. Walker had suffered extensive "thermal injuries," including charred skin and fractured bones that, according to the medical examiner, were heat-related; even the position of Walker's body, which was described as a "pugilistic stance" with flexed elbows and knees, was due to body tissue and muscle contraction due to the heat of the fire. Soot was found in Walker's trachea, which indicated that he was able to draw a breath, and therefore alive, while the car was on fire. His bloodstream had also 14% carbon monoxide saturation — 12% higher than normal levels. The report ultimately cited traumatic and thermal injuries as the cause of Walker's death.
Philip Seymour Hoffman
It was a tragic end to an acclaimed career: Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead at the age of 46 on February 2, 2014, the result of a drug overdose. As his longtime partner, costume designer Mimi O'Donnell, noted in an essay for Vogue, Hoffman had struggled with substance abuse during his college years and remained sober for decades before experiencing several personal struggles that led to a relapse and return to treatment in 2013.
In late February 2014, the New York Medical Examiner's Office issued its findings in a report, which stated that Hoffman's death was the result of an accidental overdose caused by acute mixed drug intoxication. A combination of various narcotics, including heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines, may have been "stacked," or taken sequentially in a relatively short period. Chronic drug users may not feel the immediate effects of substances and mix more drugs in order to produce a high; as Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN, said in a 2014 interview, "They're not feeling it, but it's still having an impact on their ability to breathe, and that's the real problem."
Bob Saget
On January 9, 2022, comedian and "Full House" star Bob Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The 65-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene of what was initially reported as blunt-force trauma to the head. The Orange County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation and relayed their findings to Saget's family, who issued a statement in February of that year. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of the head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep," the family wrote in the statement, adding that no drugs or alcohol were involved. The New York Times also noted that the sheriff's office dismissed any suggestion of foul play.
The autopsy report gave a more detailed account of the extent of Saget's injuries. Dr. Joseph Stephany, the chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties, wrote that Saget suffered a serious blow to the head, one that caused fractures to the back, right side, and front of his skull. The blow also led to vein rupture, which caused blood to pool in the space between the brain and the membrane that surrounds it. Stephany concluded that the injuries were most likely caused by a fall, though a New York Times article featured observations from medical professionals that questioned the idea that Saget would have gone to sleep after experiencing such an injury.
Garry Shandling
On March 23, 2016, Emmy-winning comedian Garry Shandling told a doctor friend that he was experiencing pain in his legs and shortness of breath. The friend advised the "Larry Sanders Show" star to seek medical attention, but Shandling demurred; when his condition failed to improve on March 24, 2016, Shandling called 911 and collapsed during the call. He was rushed to St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, where he was pronounced dead at the age of 66.
Shandling's death was initially reported as a heart attack, but the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office opened an investigation to determine the actual cause. The office issued their findings in December 2016, which noted that a toxicology report found only therapeutic amounts of Xanax and opiates (which, as TMZ noted, were prescribed for then-recent dental work) in his system. The report also found that Shandling had died from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot in his lungs. The clot, also known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), developed in his legs during a trip to Hawaii, during which Shandling had reported feeling unwell, according to the coroner's report.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, blood clots can form when individuals must travel while sitting in a confined space, such as a flight. In many cases, the clots dissolve on their own, but some break apart and move to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism.
Tyler Sanders
Actor Tyler Sanders's impressive list of television credits included a starring role on the Amazon series "Just Add Magic: Mystery City" and guest appearances on "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Fear the Walking Dead," all of which he'd achieved while still a teenager. Unfortunately, Sanders also struggled with both depression and substance abuse, the latter of which contributed to his untimely death at the age of 18.
Sanders was found dead in his Los Angeles home by a friend on June 16, 2022, six months before the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner issued its findings. The report noted that Sanders had a history of drug use, and had informed a friend the night before his death that he had reported using fentanyl. The same friend found Sanders at his home and called paramedics, who pronounced the actor dead. Drug paraphernalia was visible and identified at the scene.
Medical examiner Robyn Parks wrote in the report (via Today.com) that fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid, can be 50 to 100 times as potent as the pharmaceutical painkiller morphine. "Based on the history, circumstances, and examination as I currently know them, the manner of death is accidental," she concluded.
Anne Heche
On August 5, 2022, Daytime Emmy-winning actress Anne Heche was involved in a series of vehicular accidents before colliding with a house that caused both the car she was driving and the building to catch fire. It took firefighters 45 minutes to extricate Heche from the vehicle, during which she suffered both severe burns and smoke inhalation; treatment at an area hospital and burn center revealed that the extent of her injuries included a traumatic brain injury. After lapsing into a coma, Heche was declared legally dead on August 11.
Law enforcement officials stated at the time of the accident that Hrche was under the influence of narcotics, and a preliminary blood analysis appeared to show the presence of cocaine and other narcotics in her system. However, a report from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner that was issued on December 6, 2022, found only an inactive element of cocaine and marijuana were found in her system, which meant that she had not used either substance at the time of the crash. The official cause of death was listed as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, with first-degree burns to over 40% of her body. Heche also suffered a sternal fracture due to the collision with the house, which made it difficult for her to breathe and, according to the coroner's office, contributed significantly to her death.
Anton Yelchin
Fans of Anton Yelchin were stunned by the news in 2016 that the "Star Trek" actor had died as a result of injuries incurred when his own car pinned him against a security fence at his home in Studio City, California. A police investigation and subsequent report from the Los Angeles County Coroner's office found that the 27-year-old actor died as a result of blunt traumatic asphyxia, or intense compression of his chest. The report suggested that at 1 a.m. on June 19, 2016, Yelchin may have stepped out of his 2015 Grand Jeep Cherokee to check his gate or mail; the vehicle, which was parked on a steep incline on his driveway, may not have been properly parked, and rolled forward, crushing him against a brick fence pillar and the gate.
The report opined that Yelchin's death was accidental and took place within a minute after the car struck him. CBS News noted in 2016 that 850,000 vehicles — the majority of which were 2014 and 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokees — were under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because of its electronic gearshift, or e-shift, which had an increased "potential for unintended gear selection." Yelchin's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for undisclosed terms in 2018.
Naya Rivera
The legacy of the popular, Emmy-winning musical comedy-drama series "Glee" was tempered by the fact that three of its cast members died under tragic circumstances. Actors Corey Monteith, who died of a drug overdose, and Mark Salling, who took his own life after being charged with possession of child pornography, preceded actress Naya Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the series. She died while spending time with her four-year-old son at California's Lake Piru on July 8, 2020.
A report from the Ventura County Medical Examiner revealed that Rivera and her son, Josey, were swimming in Lake Piru. After helping her son back into their rented boat, Rivera was unable to return to the craft. The report stated that Rivera's son saw his mother struggle in the water and call for help before disappearing into the water; her body was found five days later on July 13, 2020. According to the report, Rivera suffered from vertigo and had small amounts of the anti-anxiety medication diazepam and an appetite suppressant in her system, but neither of these was cited as a factor in her death, which was attributed to accidental drowning.
Michael K. Williams
Actor Michael K. Williams overcame a debilitating struggle with substance abuse to become a powerful presence in numerous acclaimed television series, including "The Wire," which cast him as the vengeful Omar Little, "Boardwalk Empire," "Community," and "Lovecraft Country," which earned him an Emmy nomination in 2021. Williams was also dedicated to supporting individuals and especially young people through nonprofits like his Making Kids Win initiative. He also explored the circumstance that often brought young people to the drug trade and juvenile justice system through Emmy-nominated documentaries like the Vice News series "Black Market." Tragically, Williams was found dead at the age of 54 in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6, 2021.
A report from the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that Williams had died of acute drug intoxication after using heroin laced with the synthetic opioid fentanyl and an analog, parafluorofentanyl. His death was ruled accidental. Fans and co-stars alike paid tribute to Williams. In 2023, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York reported that Irvin Cartagena, part of the drug trafficking organization that sold heroin to Williams, pled guilty to charges of conspiring to distribute narcotics.
Cameron Boyce
Authorities were called to the home of Cameron Boyce on the afternoon of July 6, 2019, after the actor was found unresponsive. Boyce, who was best known for such series as "Jessie" and Disney's "Descendants," was pronounced dead on the scene, shocking fans and co-stars alike. While tributes poured in on social media, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy but deferred giving a cause of death due to a need for "further investigation."
The coroner's report, issued July 31, 2019, noted that Boyce suffered from epilepsy and stated that his death was natural and caused by a seizure related to the condition. A statement from Boyce's family corroborated that finding and added that he died in his sleep due to Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP), a little–known condition that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), affects approximately one out of every 1,000 individuals with epilepsy. The exact cause of SUDEP is not known, but the CDC wrote that death may occur when an individual's seizure causes an interruption to breathing patterns or heart rhythm.
Heath Freeman
A frequent guest star and recurring player on numerous television series, actor Heath Freeman appeared on "ER," "NCIS," and "Without a Trace," and also enjoyed a three-episode arc between 2005 and 2007 as the sadistic serial killer Howard Epps on "Bones." Sadly, Freeman earned more headlines for his untimely death at the age of 41 on November 14, 2021. Freeman was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his home in Austin, Texas. Several months later, the Travis County Medical Examiner made public its finding in an autopsy report.
TMZ published the report on March 9, 2022, which revealed that Freeman died of a combination of alcohol, narcotics, and prescription medication. Among the drugs found in Freeman's system at the time of the autopsy was the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, as well as cocaine, the painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone, and alprazolam, which is better known by its generic name (Xanax). The report also noted that police discovered both Xanax and oxycodone pills at Freeman's home. Both opiates like oxycodone and benzodiazepines like Xanax are dangerous and potentially lethal when combined with alcohol, while fentanyl is a highly potent drug that carries a high risk of fatal overdose.
Charlbi Dean Kriek
South African model turned actress Charlbi Dean Kriek, who often went simply by Charlbi Dean, was on the brink of stardom thanks to a role in the 2022 film "Triangle of Sadness," which had won the Palme d'Or at Cannes that year. But her ascent was cut short on August 29, 2022, when her representation reported that Dean had died of a sudden and unexpected illness at a New York City hospital. Her cause of death wasn't revealed until December of that year, when a spokesperson from the New York Medical Examiner's Office stated that the 32-year-old died of bacterial sepsis.
The examiner's office revealed that Dean, who also had a recurring role as Syonide on "Black Lightning" had been infected by Capnocytophaga, a bacterium commonly found in both animals and humans. The bacteria is related to a variety of health problems, and in certain cases, can cause serious illnesses; the examiner's office reported that the sepsis occurred because Dean was vulnerable to infections after having her spleen removed following a 2008 car accident in Cape Town that also left her with multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung.
Natalie Wood
The circumstances surrounding the 1981 death of Natalie Wood continue to fascinate classic Hollywood and true crime devotees alike. The Oscar-nominated actress drowned while on a boat trip with her husband, actor Robert Wagner, on November 28, 1981; an autopsy report issued at the time by Los Angeles County coroner Thomas Noguchi cited accidental drowning and hypothermia as the cause of her death. The report also noted "superficial skin bruises on the extremities and abrasions on the left side of her face," which were attributed to injuries sustained at the time of Wood's drowning. A number of prescription drugs were found in Wood's system, including the painkiller Darvon, medication to combat seasickness and insomnia, and two unidentified pills.
The superficial injuries on Wood's body remained a pressing question for those who believed that there was more to the actress's demise than drowning, and when the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office reopened the inquiry in 2011, these bruises and other marks were suggested as supporting evidence that Wood may have been injured prior to entering the water. As a result, the cause of death was changed to "drowning and other undetermined factors," though no conclusive evidence of another cause was, or has yet to be presented.
Yvette Vickers
Cult movie fans remember actress Yvette Vickers as the curvaceous star of such '50s science fiction favorites as "Attack of the 50-Foot Woman" and "Attack of the Giant Leeches." The actress and former Playboy Playmate achieved a greater if more tragic notoriety in death when she was found at her Beverly Hills home on April 27, 2011. A concerned neighbor who noted that the 82-year-old Vickers had not been seen for several months entered the actress's house and found her remains, which were in an advanced state of decomposition.
According to a report by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the cause of Vickers' death was heart disease. However, the body was so decomposed that the coroner's office described it as appearing to be mummified and in a state of decay so advanced that initially, it was impossible to determine whether the body was male or female. Eventually, dental records helped to confirm that the body was that of Vickers, but the exact date of death was impossible to determine. Lt. Tony Carranza of the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News, "Once you start to have decomposition, it becomes more difficult but it looks like it's probably six months; it's hard to say."
Stephen tWitch Boss
The shock and dismay that fans of Stephen "tWitch" Boss experienced upon learning of his death by self-inflicted gunshot wound were compounded by an autopsy report that shed new light on the circumstances surrounding the dancer and "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ's death. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report, no other factors contributed to his death on December 13, 2022, which was confirmed as a suicide.
The 40-year-old entertainer did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system and his body showed no other signs of trauma or wounds. Additionally, Boss's wife, dancer and choreographer Allison Holker, told law enforcement that her husband did not have a "history of suicide attempts or suicidal ideation;" she also confirmed that he did not have any mental health problems or financial or marital issues that might have contributed to his suicide.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).