Actors Whose Deaths Are Still Unexplained

Hollywood is often seen as a world of glitz, glamour, and superstardom, where actors enjoy the best that life has to offer. But not all actors live to enjoy the fruits of their fame and fortune, their lives cut short due to illness ... and sometimes murder. Some of Hollywood's brightest have been struck down too soon, but while many have a clear cause, some of those shocking deaths have left lingering questions about what exactly led to their last moments.

This includes not only unexplained deaths too quickly dismissed as the result of drugs or alcohol, but also chilling murders that remain unsolved, with no suspect ever found. Many of these cases have left fans and investigators alike searching for answers even decades later, and despite the passage of time, the intrigue surrounding their deaths endures. They've prompted wild speculation, crazy conspiracy theories, and loads of back alley gossip.

For some, these unexplained deaths are a fascinating look at the seedy underbelly of the movie industry. For those who knew them, though, it's a disturbing reminder that even the richest and most famous among us can become victims, too. Let's take a look at those actors whose deaths remain unexplained.