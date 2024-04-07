What Is The 27 Club? Hollywood's Most Tragic Group Explained

In July 2011, a bodyguard working for British singer Amy Winehouse struggled to wake the performer after she'd been drinking heavily; Winehouse was ultimately declared dead at her home in the Camden neighborhood of London. A coroner eventually revealed that her cause of death was alcohol poisoning, as her blood alcohol level was dangerously elevated. Winehouse was 27 years old, and murmurs about the 27 Club began all over again. ("Back to Black," a relatively controversial biopic starring Marisa Abela as the late singer, has been making waves lately and drawing critiques from fans for looking like a shallow take on Winehouse's life.)

Then, in June of 2016, young actor Anton Yelchin — best known for his role as Chekov in the modern "Star Trek" films — died in a car accident when his vehicle rolled and trapped him against both a pillar and a fence, furthering the concept of the 27 Club. Now, with Chance Perdomo's death at 27, the concept will gain traction once again. Ultimately, the only thing you need to know about the 27 Club is that the world has lost far too many talented people far too soon.

