TV Shows That Will Blow You Away In 2026

In the streaming era, it can take a long time for new TV episodes to get filmed. "Euphoria" has infamously had a rough time trying to get Season 3 off the ground, and "Severance" Season 2 will have nearly three years between it and the first. People can still tune into cable TV if they want regularly scheduled programming, but for anything else, fans better be prepared for the long haul.

While it's easy to become annoyed at modern TV practices, it ultimately just means there's plenty to look forward to in the years to come. Many shows from some of the biggest franchises around have already been announced to come out in 2026. Some have just begun production while others are still in the planning phases, meaning there's not much in the way of firm release dates just yet. But all of these are worth keeping an eye on as they'll surely be some of the biggest hit shows of that year.

Bear in mind: While these shows are planned to come out in 2026, anything can happen between now and then. It's possible for delays to occur or for something to get pushed into 2025 if production rolls smoothly. For the time being, these are some of the most anticipated TV shows coming in 2026.