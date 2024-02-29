Rings Of Power Showrunners Sign Deal For Season 3 & More - What This Means For LOTR Fans

Amazon Studios is doubling down on its commitment to Middle-earth. It's been over half a decade since the studio obtained the televised rights to "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" stories. Now it's locked in the showrunners for its serialized Tolkienian project as well.

Per a press release sent to Looper, the studio has signed the showrunners of its "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, to a new three-year deal. The studio's head of television, Vernon Sanders, commented on the long-term move, saying, "We began this remarkable journey with JD and Patrick more than five and a half years ago and have never looked back. We continue to be amazed by the scope and scale of their vision and the enormous global success achieved by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in its record-breaking first season."

Before Season 1 aired back in 2022, reports circulated that "The Rings of Power" had already mapped out the entire story arc for five seasons. At the time, Payne explained, "We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be. This was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don't pay off until Season 5."

The new deal will give Payne and McKay significant runway as they work toward those lofty goals for their Second Age Middle-earth story. "We can't wait for Prime Video customers to experience the epic adventure and high-stakes drama that JD and Patrick are continuing to build throughout season two and beyond," Sanders commented. "Naturally, the studio is thrilled to extend our overall deal with these brilliant creative minds as they continue to deliver on their passion for great storytelling."