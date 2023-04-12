HBO's Harry Potter Reboot Needs To Be Expelled From Hogwarts

In April 2023, it was first reported that Warner Bros. is planning a decade-long "Harry Potter" reboot for HBO, which will adapt each of Joanne Rowling's books throughout its run. Now, that project has been confirmed. Rowling is involved as a producer and will be a big part of the series, and fans can return to the original world of "Harry Potter" and the characters they loved after a few years of "Fantastic Beasts" movies that nobody really liked very much. Harry, Ron, Hermione, and all of the other beloved figures from the original franchise will be revived and reawakened with entirely new actors, Hogwarts will be brought to the small screen this time, and the story that captivated millions of fans will be told once again.

I hate this, and I don't want it to happen.

A reboot of "Harry Potter" spread out over seven seasons is a garbage idea. It's gross. It's unoriginal. It makes it glaringly apparent that executives don't have any new ideas and rarely want to promote said ideas when they dare to exist. There are so many obvious reasons as to why this reboot will be an inevitable disappointment. My reasons, though? They're personal.