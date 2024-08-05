The Ending Of House Of The Dragon Season 2 Explained

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2, Episode 8

With its eighth and final episode in the books, "House of the Dragon" Season 2 has come to an end, closing out arguably the best season in the "Game of Thrones" franchise since the Mountain dueled the Viper. It's been a season of table-setting, visions and nightmares, and long, gorgeously written dialogues. Some might call it slow, especially considering how Season 2 ends — with a chilling montage of the world preparing for battles yet to come. No shots are fired in the season finale. For those, we must wait. What we get instead is a series of emotional confrontations, each one further cementing the tragic path we're headed down.

Ego. Order. The myth of great men, and the alluring lie that power generates purpose. These are the ideas at the heart of "House of the Dragon" Season 2, from the Harrenhal haunting of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the ethical struggle of Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) to the plight of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and the grotesque tragedy of Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With the exception of the climactic battle at Rook's Rest in the middle of the season, most of these stories are kept simmering, just on the precipice of any moment launching into a boil. Rhaenyra flaunts centuries of tradition by making dragonriders out of common bastards. Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) makes the choice to die in battle, leaving her husband, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), to grapple alone with his regrets.

By the end of "House of the Dragon" Season 2, the Greens and the Blacks are launched headlong at each other, and it seems doubtful that either side will truly survive.