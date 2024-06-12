The Real Reason The Boys Is Ending With Season 5

After five seasons, "The Boys" is going to pack it in at Prime Video — and it turns out that's all according to series creator Eric Kripke, who told Entertainment Weekly, "I'm excited to finally execute a 5-season plan." His last show was the enormously successful "Supernatural," which notoriously took 15 seasons to end. This time, it looks like Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie Campbell's (Jack Quaid) gang of miscreants won't be getting a repeated reprieve from cancellation.

According to Kripke, five is a magical number for screenwriters, as is the number three, so letting the series go at five seasons makes a lot of logical sense. "Part of it is such a wonky stupid screenwriter thing but three and five are the big magical numbers for writing," he explained. "Three is movie acts, TV acts are five. Jokes are a runner of three for five. Five just seems like a good round number. It's enough to tell the story but also bring it to a climax without wearing out its welcome."

Kripke revealed to Entertainment Weekly that there's something very special about Season 4 of "The Boys" that makes it unique.