White Vision's Rumored MCU Return Highlights Marvel's Biggest Problem Post-Endgame

Remember White Vision? You'd be forgiven if you didn't, as it's been more than three years since "WandaVision" introduced the character. The debut MCU Disney+ series explains how Vision (Paul Bettany) was rebuilt by the secretive organization S.W.O.R.D. in a new, silvery body. White Vision was last seen in the "WandaVision" finale, where he seems to take on the full persona of his predecessor.

According to X-based industry insider MyTimeToShineHello, a fairly reputable source for Marvel leaks and rumors, the character's return is still a ways off. "White Vision will return in 2026," MyTimeToShineHello tweeted on March 20, 2024. If that proves to be true, it will be a five-year gap at least between the character's first appearance and his second.

While this rumor is entirely unconfirmed, it doesn't seem ridiculous by any stretch of the imagination. Deadline reported the development of a White Vision spin-off series in 2022 called "Vision Quest," but there's been no word on it since. The odds of it even happening now don't seem great given Disney CEO Bob Iger's emphasis on cutting Disney+ costs. The only MCU project currently confirmed concretely for 2026 is "Avengers 5," which lost its previous subtitle of "The Kang Dynasty" after former star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and expelled from the franchise. A team-up movie would make sense as a venue to bring back White Vision, but the MCU is in big trouble if it's going to keep leaving five-year gaps between each time we see its characters.