Hollywood's Biggest Scandals Of The Last 10 Years Ranked By Shock Value

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Hollywood provides a plenty of scandal alongside its entertainment. Every day, news breaks out about some event or another shaking the industry's foundation. However, the past decade proved to be particularly salacious, as the seedy side of Hollywood squirmed its way to the surface and exposed itself.

From Roseanne Barr canceling herself in real time to the shocking arrests of Danny Masterson, Diddy, and Harvey Weinstein, it almost feels like a movie jam-packed with unexpected plot twists and heinous crimes. Then, there was the slap heard around the world as Will Smith left a handprint across Chris Rock's face at the Academy Awards, minutes before winning for best actor. We also saw hacks reveal a lot about celebrities — both literally and figuratively.

Decades from now, people may wonder what in the world happened in the period between 2014 and 2024 and why it appears like everyone lost their collective minds. So, let's take a look back at the major Hollywood scandals from the past 10 years and how disgraceful they were. Be warned, though: Some of the incidents could be triggering and not easy to read.