Actors Who Had Terrible Public Apologies

Actors are people just like the rest of us, but unlike everyone else, the world tends to take notice when they say or do something negative. This often results in a celebrity publicly apologizing for bad behavior or something they said that was deemed offensive, bigoted, or inappropriate.

For example, after delivering a drunken antisemitic rant during a DUI arrest, Mel Gibson posted an apology and more or less moved on with his life and career. Most actors can do this, but not all of them — even if an actor is apologizing for something as inconsequential as a bad role, some are just terrible at it. Many actors' apologies fall flat if they lack sincerity, seem rehearsed, or leave people dubious of their contrition. When this happens, the story shifts from whatever landed them in hot water in the first place to their unsatisfying atonement.

Often, this results in a follow-up apology, where the actor apologizes for their first apology for whatever bad thing they did. Granted, this is less frequent, but it happens. In most cases, actors try to distance themselves from a crummy apology, one way or the other. Most of the time, actors can say they're sorry and move on, but these actors all wrote or filmed a public apology that was almost as bad as the thing they had to apologize for.