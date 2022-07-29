Will Smith Has An Eyebrow-Raising Explanation For That Oscars Slap

Will Smith recently uploaded a video to his YouTube account titled "It's been a minute..." in which he discussed his behavior at the Oscars and answered fans' questions about the event. After revealing that he has not yet spoken to Chris Rock at the latter's request, the actor made a direct apology, stating, "I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith then answered the question "after Jada rolled her eyes, did she tell you to do something?" assuring viewers, "I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it." Smith then addressed his wife directly. "I'm sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us," the actor said before expressing his embarrassment over the whole event.

"To all my fellow nominees ... This is a community. I won because you voted for me, and it really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment," Smith said. In regard to the nomination Smith interrupted, which saw Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson win the Oscar for documentary (feature) for "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," he admitted, "I can still see Questlove's eyes. It happened on Questlove's award, and 'I'm sorry' really isn't sufficient."