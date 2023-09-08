That '70s Show's Kutcher & Kunis Call Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson A 'Role Model'
Content warning: sexual assault
In the wake of actor Danny Masterson's conviction and sentencing on three counts of rape, letters that show support for his cause have been released — from two of his former "That '70s Show" co-stars.
Tony Ortega, a journalist who focuses on the Church of Scientology — in which Masterson participated — released the letters on his Substack, which clearly state that both Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher went to bat for Masterson in advance of his September 7 sentencing. Kunis and Kutcher, who have been married since 2015, appeared alongside Masterson on the long-running sitcom, and Kunis, in particular, played his love interest.
Kutcher and Kunis wrote to the judge overseeing Masterson's trial, Judge Charlaine Olmedo, voicing their clear support of their co-star, extolling what they view as his virtues and lending full-throated support to a man convicted of three counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Giovanni Ribisi, and William Baldwin, among others, wrote letters alongside Kunis and Kutcher in support of Masterson (Rupp and Smith also appeared on "That '70s Show" alongside Kutcher, Kunis, and Masterson). As of this writing, Kunis and Kutcher have not released any further statements on these letters, nor have they spoken out about Masterson's 30 year sentence.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher voiced their support for Danny Masterson
To say the letters written by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis — and, frankly, the other participants — are glowing would be an understatement. Both Kutcher and Kunis praise Masterson for what they see as his honest nature, his kind behavior, his companionship, his dedication, and his sense of responsibility, and both also speak to his commitment to being a husband and a father. (Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips also penned a letter.)
Kutcher, after detailing all of Masterson's virtues from his point of view, concluded his letter thusly: "While I'm aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice. I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing. I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would a tertiary injustice in and of itself." Kunis seemed to agree, saying in her own similar letter, "I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend."
Has either Ashton Kutcher or Mila Kunis said anything else about Masterson's trial?
Basically, yes — Ashton Kutcher has gone to bat for Danny Masterson before regarding this trial, so ultimately, this letter shouldn't come as an enormous surprise. Kutcher, who also appeared alongside Masterson in the Netflix original series "The Ranch" until the now-convicted actor was written out over his legal problems, expressed support for Masterson in an interview with Esquire back in January of 2023 to promote his film "Your Place or Mine."
Asked about Masterson's charges and trial, Kutcher said he hoped Masterson would be "found innocent of the charges brought against him." Esquire, editorializing, clarified that Kutcher didn't say he hoped Masterson would get off scot-free for the crimes of which he was accused and ultimately convicted, but that he was, in actuality, innocent. Kutcher qualified his statement, saying, "Ultimately, I can't know. I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment." He pauses. "I just don't know."
Kutcher also played both sides of the issue speaking about the Masterson's victims as well as his daughter. Musing on the nature of the Internet, Kutcher told Esquire, "Someday, his kid is going to read about this." He also said, regarding the victims, "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way."
Danny Masterson will serve 30 years to life in prison for three counts of sexual assault
Danny Masterson was accused and convicted of drugging and raping three women during his time in the Church of Scientology. His victims were also Scientologists, and they spoke out about how they felt as if the Church protected Masterson over them — often directly, as the women testified that the Church dissuaded them from telling authorities about Masterson's attacks.
According to a report from the coourtroom in Variety, Masterson did not speak in his defense, while his victims testified against him. Identified as Jane Doe 2, one bravely said upon his conviction, "I don't have to carry around your shame around with me. Now, you have to carry it. You have to sit in a cell and carry it. Your emptiness and your cowardice will be your true legacy. You are pathetic, disturbed and extremely violent. The world is safer with you behind bars."
Judge Olomedo concurred, telling the actor, "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).