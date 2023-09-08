That '70s Show's Kutcher & Kunis Call Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson A 'Role Model'

Content warning: sexual assault

In the wake of actor Danny Masterson's conviction and sentencing on three counts of rape, letters that show support for his cause have been released — from two of his former "That '70s Show" co-stars.

Tony Ortega, a journalist who focuses on the Church of Scientology — in which Masterson participated — released the letters on his Substack, which clearly state that both Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher went to bat for Masterson in advance of his September 7 sentencing. Kunis and Kutcher, who have been married since 2015, appeared alongside Masterson on the long-running sitcom, and Kunis, in particular, played his love interest.

Kutcher and Kunis wrote to the judge overseeing Masterson's trial, Judge Charlaine Olmedo, voicing their clear support of their co-star, extolling what they view as his virtues and lending full-throated support to a man convicted of three counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Giovanni Ribisi, and William Baldwin, among others, wrote letters alongside Kunis and Kutcher in support of Masterson (Rupp and Smith also appeared on "That '70s Show" alongside Kutcher, Kunis, and Masterson). As of this writing, Kunis and Kutcher have not released any further statements on these letters, nor have they spoken out about Masterson's 30 year sentence.