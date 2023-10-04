Julia Ormond Sues Disney & Others For Allegedly Enabling Harvey Weinstein

Content warning: sexual assault

Actress Julia Ormond is suing major studios, alleging that they protected and enabled convicted sex offender and former power producer Harvey Weinstein.

The British actress, known for movies like "Legends of the Fall" and shows like "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," is primarily suing Weinstein himself for sexual battery, but an exclusive report in Variety reveals that CAA, The Walt Disney Company, and Miramax are involved in the suit as well. Ormond alleges that, in 1995, Weinstein assaulted her by forcing her to perform oral sex after he convinced her to give him a massage, as well as masturbating on her — and not only that, but she says CAA agents Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane knew about the assault and dissuaded her from telling anyone else.

"The men at CAA who represented Ormond knew about Weinstein. So too did Weinstein's employers at Miramax and Disney," reads the lawsuit, which was exclusively obtained by Variety. "Brazenly, none of these prominent companies warned Ormond that Weinstein had a history of assaulting women because he was too important, too powerful, and made them too much money."

Weinstein is currently incarcerated for previous sex crime convictions.