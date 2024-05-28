The James Franco Controversy Explained

This article contains discussions of addiction, sexual assault, and sexual harassment.

James Franco walked his first red carpet in years during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival — so why has this former Hollywood A-lister been dormant for years?

Franco, who showed up for the premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone's post-"Poor Things" film "Kinds of Kindness" (among others) and who reportedly attended a party thrown in the French city by Nespresso (per Vanity Fair), has laid low due to numerous controversies, all regarding alleged sexual misconduct and impropriety. The star, who got his start on projects like "Freaks and Geeks" and "Never Been Kissed" and became an enormous celebrity thanks to roles in hits like "Pineapple Express" and Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films, has been accused of inappropriately texting much-younger women, sexually harassing and abusing women, and creating toxic enviroments — both on sets and in projects like his acting school (more on that in a bit).

So how did the controversies surrounding Franco begin? Though Franco faced his own reckoning during the height of the #MeToo movement, murmurs of misconduct swirled years before powerful industry figures like Harvey Weinstein were exposed as predators. Here's a thorough timeline of every controversy Franco has faced in the past several years.