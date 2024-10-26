Why The Donald Trump Movie The Apprentice Bombed At The Box Office

After a lengthy, tormented road to the big screen, "The Apprentice," a new movie focusing on Donald Trump's (Sebastian Stan) formative friendship with the malicious attorney Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong) in the 1970s, finally hit movie theaters on October 11, 2024. Launching in a significant number of theaters, "The Apprentice" proved an instant box office bomb. Opening to just $1.61 million, "The Apprentice" had the fourth-worst wide release opening weekend of any 2024 title opening in over 1,500 theaters.

These figures instantly ensured "The Apprentice" a place among the biggest box office bombs of 2024 (so far). Unless it proves as leggy as "Elemental" or "The Greatest Showman," "The Apprentice" is destined to lose millions. Though the box office figures are dismal, this Ali Abbasi-directed film never seemed poised for a lucrative performance in theaters. From the very beginning, "The Apprentice" faced endless challenges. For one thing, politically-conscious films about currently relevant politicians are always a tough sell to moviegoers no matter the era. Then Sebastian Stan's Donald Trump movie left one investor furious, thus inciting a media and legal circus that overshadowed the film itself.

Further complicating matters was the mixed box office track record of the movie's two leading men. Though it focused on a globally-recognizable political figure, "The Apprentice" was never a sure-fire moneymaker. That's an overwhelming reality that becomes even more starkly clear as we break down why it bombed at the box office.