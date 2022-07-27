Sebastian Stan Makes A Dramatic Transformation For A24's A Different Man

When Sebastian Stan's name comes up in conversation, most minds will likely jump to his prominent place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he portrays Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, aka the best friend (and one-time adversary) of Captain America (Chris Evans). Outside of those popular movies though, Stan has proven himself to be quite a versatile performer, even going almost unrecognizable and transforming into a young, rocking Tommy Lee for the Hulu miniseries "Pam & Tommy."

One of the actor's upcoming roles is in "A Different Man," the story of a disfigured man who gets a new lease on life after reconstructive surgery. After this physical transformation, however, he becomes obsessed with an actor portraying him in a play, pre-facial reconstruction. In addition to revealing plot details about the project in June, Deadline noted that the picture is being written and directed by Aaron Schimberg. Considering the feature is being financed and produced by A24, the company behind twisty horror entries like "Midsommar" and "Tusk," audiences can probably expect some dark surprises in this flick.

Stan took to Instagram to reveal he's gone through another wild physical transformation, albeit one that is worlds apart from turning into a rock star. This time around, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who recognizes the actor if they didn't already know it was him before seeing the after photo.