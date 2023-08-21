Why Sound Of Freedom Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

When it comes to the performance of 2023 movie releases, there's been a great deal of surprise and tumult. Superheroes no longer reign supreme at the box office, and longstanding franchises like "Indiana Jones," "Transformers," and "Mission: Impossible" have underwhelmed. Instead, existing toy and entertainment brands seem to be driving audiences to theaters, and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Barbie" are the number one and two movies of the year so far. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes poised to wreak havoc on the fall release schedule, it's unlikely any upcoming titles will be able to challenge them for the top spot.

One low-budget, non-franchise, and non-IP contender could also end up in the list of the year's highest-grossing films: "Sound of Freedom." It currently sits in 10th place, just behind "John Wick: Chapter 4" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and just ahead of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." Sandwiched in between all these expensive and highly anticipated tent poles is a movie about — of all things — child trafficking. How "Sound of Freedom" became so popular and lucrative is quite a story and one that's as tricky to untangle as the film's subject matter.

A studio that taps into crowdsourcing, a drawn-out battle over distribution rights, a viral marketing campaign, culture wars, and conspiracy theories all combined to make "Sound of Freedom" the hit Hollywood didn't see coming. This is how it all happened.