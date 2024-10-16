14 Superhero Movie Changes That Comic Book Fans Hated

More than any other rabid fanbase, comic book fanatics can be very protective of the source material adapted into film and television. It doesn't matter if it's the interconnected world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or one-off films based on DC Comics, many of these characters and stories have existed for over 50 years and hold great value for genre enthusiasts. It goes without saying, but many superhero movie filmmakers have been candid in the past about the rules everyone has to follow on set to live up to fan expectations.

However, whether comic book fans like it or not, some things have to be sacrificed in the journey of adapting these iconic stories from page to screen. Sometimes, the directions in which movie studios have taken beloved characters and franchises have incited outrage online, with varying degrees of justification. These 14 superhero movies certainly got their fair share of hate directed toward them by fans because of those consequential decisions — even the ones that seem minor enough to not matter all that much.