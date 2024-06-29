Rules Everyone Had To Follow On The Deadpool Set

There are countless stories about what it's like to work on a Marvel Cinematic Universe set. There are many rules that actors have to follow when joining the MCU, from staying tight-lipped about plot details to rigorous training and exercise regimens. However, the "Deadpool" movies have been largely exempt from those rules, given that the first two films of the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise were produced as part of 20th Century Fox's own Marvel-verse, outside the canon of Disney's Marvel Studios.

It wasn't until 2019 that Disney finalized its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, including their Marvel assets, officially allowing Marvel Studios to begin work on films involving the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more. "Deadpool and Wolverine" will usher the Fox universe into Marvel's continuity, with Ryan Reynolds' mouthy assassin teaming up with Hugh Jackman's iconic Logan for the first time on screen (technically the second time, but we try to forget about that one and Ryan Reynolds regrets filming it).

From its tendency to showcase brutal violence to its R-rated humor, the "Deadpool" franchise has been an anomaly in Marvel's on-screen history. As a result, there have still been a lot of rules and regulations that actors, crew members, and more have had to follow on the sets of the three films. From writing to make-up design, from stunt choreography to directing, these are rules that were non-negotiable on the "Deadpool" sets.