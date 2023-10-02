Why Jessica Alba Was Never The Same After Fantastic Four

There were few actors in the early 2000s whose careers were as promising as Jessica Alba's. She started off in Hollywood as a young actor in her early teens before finding her big break as the lead on James Cameron's "Dark Angel." After her role as Max Guevara rocketed her into mainstream success, Alba quickly caught the public's attention as Nancy Callahan in 2005's "Sin City," a film adaptation of the graphic novel by Frank Miller.

It wasn't long before Jessica Alba was a full-fledged movie star, though one particular project turned her from a young up-and-comer to a box office menace. That project was "Fantastic Four," the 2005 Marvel Comics film directed by Tim Story, in which she starred as one of the members of the titular superhero team. Featuring Alba alongside Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, and Michael Chiklis, "Fantastic Four" was the first of many commercial successes for her ... as well as the first of many critical flops.

For better or worse, "Fantastic Four" was a major turning point in the young actress' burgeoning Hollywood superstardom. But while these days most superhero movie actors find themselves basking in star power, Alba's career has taken quite a different trajectory than she might have originally anticipated for herself since being cast in "Fantastic Four."