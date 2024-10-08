Actors Who Walked Out Of Interviews

In October 2013, "Ghostbusters" star Dan Aykroyd was invited on the Australian talk show "The Observer Effect" for an interview with host Ellen Fanning. Though the segment has been seemingly scrubbed from the internet, reports agree that the actor was totally game to chat about all things "Ghostbusters," as well as other topics. This portion of the interview apparently aired as planned, with most listeners potentially unaware of how it actually ended.

Aykroyd was especially keen at the time to spread the word about Crystal Head Vodka, the relatively new liquor company he co-founded in 2008, and allegedly hoped Fanning would advertise the drink to "Observer Effect" listeners. When she refused during the recording, Aykroyd reportedly tried to rapidly and awkwardly plug it himself before deciding to storm out of the studio. A witness on the street claimed he referred to Fanning as a "f***ing hosebag" to an assistant trying to chase him down.

Australia has fairly strict rules about broadcasters advertising alcohol (including restrictions on what time of day these ads can be broadcast), which Fanning apparently felt she would be violating by participating in Aykroyd's pitch. Despite alleged pressure from the studio, she refused to issue an apology to Aykroyd and instead requested one from him, which she never got. The network behind "The Observer Effect," SBS, eventually addressed the incident in a statement (per the Daily Telegraph), noting that Aykroyd "was welcome to mention his vodka ... but advertorials are not part of the show's format."