The Batman's Infamous Deleted Scene Confirms What We Suspected About Barry Keoghan's Joker

Contains spoilers for "The Batman"

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" took a long time to arrive in theaters thanks to numerous release date delays and production problems caused by the pandemic. But when audiences finally got to see it, they were met with a truly intense version of Batman (Robert Pattinson) who is so consumed by his quest for vengeance that he barely has time to be Bruce Wayne. The film has been a huge success, raking in $128.5 million in its opening weekend (via Box Office Mojo), while earning rave reviews from critics.

The film pits the Caped Crusader against a Zodiac-inspired Riddler (Paul Dano) who wages a bloody war on the corrupt members of Gotham's elite. Riddler's mission also forces Bruce to examine his parents' legacy, which is called into question by Riddler's cleansing crusade, a wrinkle that adds a nice personal touch to the sprawling detective thriller. Thankfully, Batman and the Gotham City Police Department eventually catch the villain, and lock him up in Arkham Asylum for his crimes. (Although it's worth pointing out that his whole plan succeeds, right down to flooding the city to cleanse Gotham of its sundry sins.)

But remember, this is a comic book movie, so we're treated to some obligatory sequel bait in Arkham when the Riddler meets a version of the Joker — played by "American Animals" and "Eternals" star Barry Keoghan. We don't see much of the Clown Prince of Crime, but he does befriend his new asylum-mate. Cute.

Reeves previously revealed that Keoghan shot footage with Pattinson's Dark Knight, leading some fans decry the fact that these frames were obviously left on the cutting room floor. Now the infamous deleted scene has finally been released, confirming what we suspected about Barry Keoghan's Joker.