5 Male Actors Who Didn't Wear A Prosthetic For Nude Scenes

By the time he starred in "Saltburn," Barry Keoghan already had an Oscar nomination under his belt (for "The Banshees of Inisherin" just one year prior), but his starring role in writer-director Emerald Fennell's follow-up to "Promising Young Woman" skyrocketed him to a new level of fame. "Saltburn" watches as Keoghan's Oliver Quick quietly and successfully infiltrates the wealthy Catton family, beginning with his classmate Felix (Jacob Elordi); at the end of the film, Oliver has stolen the family's country manor of Saltburn by either outright killing each Catton or contributing to their death in some way. That's when Oliver, now the man of the house, dances through the enormous British manse completely naked in a scene set to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor," having an absolute ball — and though there are plenty of wild moments to discuss in "Saltburn," this one definitely made an impression.

So did Keoghan really bare all? Apparently, he did! As the actor told Entertainment Weekly, the nudity felt like the correct choice for the moment. "It totally felt right. It's ownership. This is my place. It's full confidence in, 'I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.' Yeah... it was fun."

Still, Keoghan says he was nervous at first ... but got used to the whole situation as they kept filming. "The initial thing was about me having no clothes on ... I'm a bit, ehhh," Keoghan admitted. "But after take one, I was ready to go. I was like, 'Let's go again. Let's go again.' You kind of forget, because there's such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, 'All right, this is about the story now.'"