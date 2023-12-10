Why Robert Pattinson Was Never The Same After Twilight

Before gaining stardom as the sparkling, brooding vampire Edward Cullen, Robert Pattinson was a relatively unknown actor whose initial claim to fame was portraying Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." Soon enough, though, the whole world would know his name. On November 21, 2008, the romantic fantasy "Twilight" was released, and Pattinson became one of Hollywood's biggest stars overnight.

While his newfound fame and fortune came with its perks, it also came with its fair share of setbacks. Only 22 years old when "Twilight" took the world by storm, Pattinson was still trying to figure out what kind of actor he wanted to be. Over the next four years, he became synonymous with the character of Edward as "The Twilight Saga" unfolded. In between each of the five installments, he made efforts to diversify his roles with various projects. While some were the obvious lackluster romances, his role in David Cronenberg's "Cosmopolis" exposed him to a new realm of filmmaking.

Once "The Twilight Saga" wrapped up in 2012 with "Breaking Dawn: Part 2," Pattinson's next career moves were crucial. While many actors might have pursued big-budget mainstream projects, Pattinson chose to star exclusively in independent films as a way to distance himself from the teen heartthrob image associated with the vampire franchise. He has since reentered the mainstream spotlight with his titular role in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," but over the years, Pattinson's career and personal life have undergone a transformative evolution. And it all began with an unassuming vampire book adaptation.