How Barry Keoghan Feels About The Reactions To His Saltburn Nude Scene

"Saltburn" has been out in the world for a while now — which means that a whole lot of people have seen star Barry Keoghan, as the sinister main character Oliver Quick, prance around an enormous British mansion completely nude. So how does Keoghan feel about audience reactions to the final scene of Emerald Fennell's second feature film? It's complicated, but he mostly has a good attitude about the whole thing.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, Keoghan said that though he doesn't have much in common with Oliver (which is good, considering that Oliver is a murderer), he, too, "[dances] around naked" at home. "Everyone does, man," Keoghan "We all sing in the shower. We all act silly when we're alone, and we feel this freedom. It's one thing that I did relate to. Not dancing around a manor of that sort with that f***ing drip hanging about — but I sing out loud, I dance silly, and move my body silly."

As far as the public nature of it all is concerned, Keoghan is clearly keeping a good head on his shoulders amidst everything. "It can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state if you read into it too much or you look at too much stuff being said," Keoghan said. "But I wouldn't go there if I wasn't prepared for that, or if I wasn't open to receiving what people want to say. I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not?"