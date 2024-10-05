Why You Rarely Hear From The Wayans Brothers Anymore

Lauded by fans for generations, comedian Bill Cosby was a pillar of Black comedy and a huge influence on those who would follow in his footsteps, like the Wayans brothers. From his long career in stand-up to his critically acclaimed sitcoms like "The Cosby Show," he long had a reputation as one of Hollywood's nicest guys, even earning the nickname "America's Dad." But Cosby's legacy was shattered when he was found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand and sentenced to a lengthy prison term in 2018 (his conviction was overturned when his legal team pointed out that a previous district attorney had guaranteed that Cosby wouldn't be prosecuted over the accusations if he testified without invoking the Fifth Amendment).

When rumors about Cosby's alleged predatory behavior came up back in 2015, Damon Wayans commented on them while appearing on "The Breakfast Club," and his words caused quite the stir. Not only did he state that he didn't believe Cosby's accusers, he said that they weren't attractive enough to be the target of sexual assault. "I don't believe he was raping. He was in relationships with all of them," Wayans said. "And some of them is unrapeable. I look at them and go, no, you don't want that. Get out of here." The backlash was swift, and Wayans' reputation took a hit as a result. He rigorously defended his comments, claiming the media was twisting his words and urging people to watch the full interview — he also said: "For anybody who was raped by Bill Cosby, I'm sorry and I hope you get justice."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).