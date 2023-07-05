Little Man: The Wayans Brothers Flop That's Hitting A Growth Spurt On Netflix

The 2000s were a prolific time for the comedic Wayans Brothers, with box office successes such as the "Scary Movie" franchise and "White Chicks," while far from critical darlings, having gained cult followings over the years. But there's a chance that one of their better-forgotten efforts from the era, "Little Man," might have recently come across your radar. The film currently ranks ninth on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S., alongside titles such as "Bridesmaids," "Annihilation," and "Titanic."

Released in 2006, "Little Man" stars Marlon Wayans as criminal Calvin Simms, who also happens to be a little person. When a diamond crime goes wrong, Calvin disguises himself as an infant to infiltrate the home of Darryl (Shawn Wayans) and Vanessa Edwards (Kerry Washington) in order to retrieve the valuable gem. The Keenen Ivory Wayans-directed comedy went on to become a box office hit, earning more than $104 million worldwide.

The film was torn to shreds by critics, which is perhaps best reflected by its 12% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus reading, "Another gimmicky comedy from the Wayans brothers, Little Man comes with the requisite raunchiness, but forgot to bring the laughs." To add insult to injury, "Little Man" was nominated for seven Golden Raspberry Awards and won three, including a worst actor win for both Marlon and Shawn Wayans. As odd as its current success on Netflix might seem given its unsavory origins, the grand ambitions of the film's team may be even more jaw-dropping.