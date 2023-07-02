The 14 Hardest To Follow Movies Of All Time

Storytelling is not always straightforward. There isn't always a clear beginning, middle, and end or a plot that you can chart on a map and follow from point A to point B. It's a complex art form, one that sometimes requires a bit of confusion to successfully get its message across. Following the plot isn't always the point of a film, and sometimes confusing the audience is a necessary sacrifice when telling a story. Films involving time travel or the multiverse, or ones that dramatize mental health problems, are probably going to be a little tricky to follow simply because of their subject matter.

A movie that is hard to follow is not simply one that is confusing, or where you don't understand the ending, but one where scene by scene, it remains unclear, or perhaps even becomes less clear, what exactly is happening. These are films where the version of events presented, the order they happen in, or even the very reality they exist in is shrouded in doubt. A film that's hard to follow is going to leave the audience struggling to connect the dots throughout the entire movie. For viewers who like their stories simple and their films easy to follow, steer clear of these movies by all means necessary. For those who enjoy when cinema makes them question their sanity, though, definitely add these films to your watch list.