Megalopolis Review: Objectively Bad But Audacious As Hell

The weak script is also responsible for submarining a good portion of the cast, who simply aren't able to deliver the film's hackneyed dialogue. The entire production is done in a largely presentational style, where the actors serve as mere vessels for the words — only the words are nowhere clever enough to deserve it. Nathalie Emmanuel gets the worst of it as the female lead, choking out hopelessly earnest garbage in an accent that every once in a while sounds like it's trying to be from New Jersey? Interestingly, the weirder and more intense an actor is, the better they manage to come across — Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza (who plays the brilliantly named Wow Platinum, Cesar's ambitious ex-lover, in a clear homage to Janet Snakehole), for example, seem almost at ease with Francis Ford Coppola's bizarre dialogue. Kathryn Hunter as Julia's mom (who also appeared in last year's "Poor Things," where she was equally delightful) is the closest anyone in the film gets to a natural performance.

Obviously, there's a lot to unpack here. But to call "Megalopolis" bad isn't quite fair either. It definitely is, don't get us wrong, but it's also so peculiar that you have no choice but to think about it for about a month after watching it. This may not be the swan song film Coppola dreamt of after decades of trying to get it made, nor is it the film that's going to win Driver his Oscar. But there's also something weirdly compelling in its flaws — after all, if your film can't be great, you might as well make it so strange that audiences can't entirely write it off. And to be frank, I've had a worse time sitting through much better movies.

"Megalopolis" premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Wide release plans have yet to be announced.