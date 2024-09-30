Will There Actually Be A Metal Gear Solid Movie? Here's Everything We Know

Hollywood has a long history of bringing video games to the screen, often with mixed results. Even though several video game movies have bombed at the box office, it hasn't stopped studios from trying to cash in on their popularity and make them accessible for general audiences. Naturally, Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid franchise has caught the attention of filmmakers, but it's taking a minute to get up and running.

The "Metal Gear Solid" movie was first announced in 2006, with filmmakers such as Kurt Wimmer and Paul W.S. Anderson slated to direct the feature in the years that followed. Elsewhere, Christian Bale declared his interest in playing the protagonist, Solid Snake, but that ultimately never happened, leading fans to believe that this flick was destined to rot in development hell forever.

That said, other filmmakers and actors have been attached to the project since then, and the movie remains a work in progress. With that in mind, here's everything we know about the "Metal Gear Solid" movie.