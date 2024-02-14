Oscar Isaac Wants Moon Knight To Join A Huge Marvel Team - But It's Not The Avengers

Oscar Isaac definitely made a positive impression during his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut; everyone loved "Moon Knight" when it dropped on Disney+, and while the characters' future might be up in the air as of press time, his return would definitely be an interesting grist for the mill. Moon Knight was the subject of discussion during a panel at Middle East Film & Comic Con (via Geek House Show), and when asked which superteam he'd put Marc Spector on, Isaac mentioned he'd love to connect with an unusual group of heroes.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons. There's such interesting characters in there," the actor said. He added that now that audiences know about Marc and his multiple personalities, it would make him a fascinating candidate for such a team and toss him into a different type of interpersonal dynamic. "I think that would be exciting, I think, for me, I definitely hope there's some room to explore that possibility," Isaac concluded.

For those who aren't yet familiar with the Midnight Sons, this supernaturally enhanced team of heroes and antiheroes has had some significant firepower attached to it over the decades.