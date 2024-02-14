Oscar Isaac Wants Moon Knight To Join A Huge Marvel Team - But It's Not The Avengers
Oscar Isaac definitely made a positive impression during his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut; everyone loved "Moon Knight" when it dropped on Disney+, and while the characters' future might be up in the air as of press time, his return would definitely be an interesting grist for the mill. Moon Knight was the subject of discussion during a panel at Middle East Film & Comic Con (via Geek House Show), and when asked which superteam he'd put Marc Spector on, Isaac mentioned he'd love to connect with an unusual group of heroes.
"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons. There's such interesting characters in there," the actor said. He added that now that audiences know about Marc and his multiple personalities, it would make him a fascinating candidate for such a team and toss him into a different type of interpersonal dynamic. "I think that would be exciting, I think, for me, I definitely hope there's some room to explore that possibility," Isaac concluded.
For those who aren't yet familiar with the Midnight Sons, this supernaturally enhanced team of heroes and antiheroes has had some significant firepower attached to it over the decades.
The Midnight Sons are one of Marvel's spookiest superteams
The Midnight Sons — not to be confused with the Midnight Suns — is a Marvel superteam featuring the company's most supernatural heroes. Previous members have included the likes of Blade, Ghost Rider, Elsa Bloodstone, John Constantine, Wong, Doctor Strange, and Morbius.
Called together to protect the world when Lilith, Queen of the Vampires, tries to turn the earth into a land of bloodsucking fellow vamps, the Midnight Sons often find themselves tackling the most mystic of Marvel's cases. The team has, naturally, fluctuated over time. As of 2024, the line-up contains Strange, Blade, Elsa Bloodstone, Doctor Voodoo, Wong, and Moon Knight. One of their biggest rivals is Mephisto, who has escaped into the human world and is wreaking havoc when Wong calls them to reconvene.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Midnight Sons will make it into the MCU — but with Wong, Doctor Strange, and Moon Knight already part of the franchise, plus Blade joining the fold soon, a movie featuring the team feels like a possibility.