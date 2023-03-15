Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Is Lining Up A Monster Cast

Now that he's conquered the stop-motion animated world with his best animated feature film win for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" at the 2023 Oscars, the film's eponymous co-director appears to be already assembling the cast for his return to live-action with his take on Mary Shelley's literary classic "Frankenstein."

While Deadline reported that no formal offers have been made, the trade publication said sources indicate Andrew Garfield, Oscar Issac, and Mia Goth are in early talks to star in "Frankenstein." No other major details were revealed by Deadline's sources, specifically what roles Garfield or Issac would be playing. Deadline indicated, however, that Goth could possibly be playing "Doctor Frankenstein's love interest." Deadline's sources said Guillermo del Toro has met with the three actors and is currently writing the script. In addition to adapting Shelly's novel, del Toro will direct the film, which is being produced by Netflix.

All three actors are coming off a string of notable projects in the last couple of years. Garfield, of course, reprised his version of Spider-Man in the 2021 global blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and had a best actor Oscar-nominated turn in the Jonathan Larson biopic "tick, tick ... BOOM!" "Star Wars" sequel veteran Issac, meanwhile, starred in 2021's "Dune" and played the titular "Moon Knight" for the MCU series on Disney+ in 2022; while Goth starred in a pair of related roles in the horror films "X" and its prequel "Pearl."