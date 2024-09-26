Why Terrifier 3 Is Going To Blow You Away

Contains spoilers for "Terrifier 3"

People have finally seen independent filmmaker Damien Leone's newest slasher "Terrifier 3" — and, love it or hate it, it's reportedly one of the most evil horror films ever made. The low-budget horror series created waves in 2022 when "Terrifier 2" became an unexpected box office hit. Featuring the resurrection of Leone's enigmatic villain Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), the film chronicles his deadly Halloween rampage and ultimate defeat at the hands of Sienna Shaw (franchise newcomer Lauren LaVera).

Leone had been writing stories about Art for over a decade by then, having debuted him in the 2008 short film "The 9th Circle" before expanding upon him in a 2011 short called "Terrifier," the 2013 anthology film "All Hallows' Eve," and, finally, the first feature "Terrifier" film, which hit theaters in 2016. The franchise's unparalleled gore and impressive practical effects have earned Leone a legion of fans, many of whom donated to an Indiegogo campaign for the second film. Leone tried so hard to top the original "Terrifier" that the sequel wound up being a mainstream hit (as well as possibly the only film of the year to allegedly cause actual nausea and vomiting among its audience members).

As we look ahead to the October 2024 release of "Terrifier 3," we're getting pretty excited about what lies in store for Art and his victims moving forward. And, in examining the road to the threequel's premiere and the passionate response it's already received from festival goers, we can't help but feel like Leone and his crew are poised to unleash a modern horror masterpiece upon the unsuspecting world. Here's why "Terrifier 3" is going to blow everyone away.