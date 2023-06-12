Terrifier 3 Director Will End Trilogy With An 'Old School' Slasher Vibe

After "Terrifier 2" became more popular than the original and gained major traction at the box office, "Terrifier 3" is set to see an expanded budget and another go-round in theaters sometime in the fall of 2024. While "Terrifier" was a traditional blood-and-guts slaughterfest, "Terrifier 2" added a few fantasy elements to the first film's brew of unremittingly bleak violence and pitch-black humor.

It appears that Damien Leone, creator of the "Terrifier" series, is planning on leaning harder into the hard-core horror elements of the series as opposed to the lighter more fantastical elements. During a June 2023 interview with Variety, Leone indicated that "Terrifier 3" is set to be more of a body count heavy slasher, like the first film in the series.

"I want to shift back a bit to the tone of Part One, which I felt was a little more simplistic and old school, gritty slasher." Leone said. "I want this one to go back in that direction, and I want this to be the scariest one of the trilogy."