Terrifier 3 Leak Reveals A Huge Detail About Art The Clown's Gruesome Return
Although the Terrifier franchise technically started in 2008 with the short horror film, "The 9th Circle," "Terrifier 2" had the most significant impact on the slasher genre and Art's future — earning over $15 million at the box office with a budget of around $250,000. The sequel film solidified Art the Clown's legacy as a new and gleeful face of horror. Of course, the ending of "Terrifier 2" left things open for a follow-up film, and, based on what we know so far about "Terrifier 3," Art will take his murderous plans in a frighteningly festive direction.
Recently, a promotional poster for "Terrifier 3" leaked online – confirming that it'll be a Christmas movie and joining the ranks of yuletide horror tales like "Krampus," "Black Christmas," and "Silent Night, Deadly Night." On November 1, "Terrifier 2" will return to theaters in the United States: The first 100 fans that arrive will receive this bloody treat. Most remember how the hit sequel caused a stir during its initial run with ambulance calls, so new moviegoers should come prepared to witness buckets (literally) of gore.
Also, Damien Leone's Certified Fresh slasher sequel will return to theaters with a first glimpse at "Terrifier 3" footage. "For those of you speculating that the 'Terrifier 3' teaser is just gonna be some 20-second gimmick, I assure you it's legit ... It's over 2 minutes long, and you're gonna f****** love it," Leone told Bloody Disgusting.
The holiday horror threequel will raise the stakes like never before
Along with the twist of exterminating individuals on Christmas, Priscilla Smith, the CEO and founder of The Coven (the French-based distributor handling "Terrifier 3"), confirmed the third installment will have a larger budget. "There will be a much bigger budget this time around, which is intended to give the filmmakers more creative freedom and let them be as wild as they can be," Smith said to Deadline. "All jokes aside, we are going for that Oscar this year."
While the Academy Awards may be a long shot, Leone clarified that he wouldn't hold back when cultivating Art the Clown's third movie massacre. "Terrifier 3 will be another boundary-pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no-holds-barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate," the filmmaker said. "If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet." With a big budget, uncompromising approach, and Christmas setting, "Terrifier 3" might just be the gift that keeps on giving to the slasher genre.