Terrifier 3 Leak Reveals A Huge Detail About Art The Clown's Gruesome Return

Although the Terrifier franchise technically started in 2008 with the short horror film, "The 9th Circle," "Terrifier 2" had the most significant impact on the slasher genre and Art's future — earning over $15 million at the box office with a budget of around $250,000. The sequel film solidified Art the Clown's legacy as a new and gleeful face of horror. Of course, the ending of "Terrifier 2" left things open for a follow-up film, and, based on what we know so far about "Terrifier 3," Art will take his murderous plans in a frighteningly festive direction.

Recently, a promotional poster for "Terrifier 3" leaked online – confirming that it'll be a Christmas movie and joining the ranks of yuletide horror tales like "Krampus," "Black Christmas," and "Silent Night, Deadly Night." On November 1, "Terrifier 2" will return to theaters in the United States: The first 100 fans that arrive will receive this bloody treat. Most remember how the hit sequel caused a stir during its initial run with ambulance calls, so new moviegoers should come prepared to witness buckets (literally) of gore.

Also, Damien Leone's Certified Fresh slasher sequel will return to theaters with a first glimpse at "Terrifier 3" footage. "For those of you speculating that the 'Terrifier 3' teaser is just gonna be some 20-second gimmick, I assure you it's legit ... It's over 2 minutes long, and you're gonna f****** love it," Leone told Bloody Disgusting.