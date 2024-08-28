Terrifier 3 Teases One Of Horror's Most Iconic Scenes
Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is returning to wreak havoc again in the upcoming "Terrifer 3," and he's feeling festive this time around. The new movie takes place over the holiday season, and let's just say that Art doesn't come bearing gifts. The evil menace is paying homage to some of the horror icons who came before him, as the blood-soaked trailer for director Damien Leone's threequel features a nod to Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining." And yes, it's a tribute to the scene you're probably thinking about.
The moment in question occurs toward the end of the trailer, and it shows Art poking his head through a gap in a door that was destroyed by a sharp object earlier in the teaser. This is reminiscent of the famous — and totally improvised — scene in "The Shining" where Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrance chops through a door with an ax, pokes his smiling face through, and shouts, "Here's Johnny!" The entire sequence in Kubrick's movie is horrifying, but a villain like Art the Clown probably feels some kinship with Torrance, given that they're both rascals with a history of tormenting people.
This is one of many moments from the "Terrifier 3" trailer that promises a gruesome experience while serving as a love letter to the horror genre. With that in mind, let's see what fans are saying about the teaser.
Horror fans react to the Terrifier 3 trailer's homages
"The Shining" isn't the only callback to classic horror that's shown in the "Terrifier 3" trailer. For example, the scene where a motionless Art the Clown is sitting on a chair in the attic is lifted straight from Bob Clark's seminal slasher "Black Christmas," which is rather fitting since "Terrifier 3" is all about Yuletide terror. Elsewhere, we see the villain running around with a chainsaw in a way that would make Leatherface proud.
These homages haven't been lost on fans, many of whom are vocal about their excitement on social media. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @reedusxarmy highlighted some of the aforementioned nods to horror's past, writing, "'TERRIFIER 3' IS USING 'BLACK CHRISTMAS' AND 'THE SHINING' REFERENCES. I LOVE IT!!!" This appreciation for Stanley Kubrick's classic was echoed by @BrettMan865, who added, "A 'Shining' nod! YOU GO ART!
Meanwhile, X's @kawula_mikey noted that the "Terrifier 3" trailer is a smorgasbord of horror references and asked other fans to help pick them out. "What personal horror movies nods did you notice in the Terrifier 3 teaser trailer? For me, it felt like 'Silent Night,' 'Deadly Night' (Santa Killer), 'Pieces' (brutal chainsaw kill/kills), 'The Shining' (ax and door chop), and 'Psycho' (shower kill)." All of these homages make "Terrifier 3" seem like a good time at the movies, but horror fans should brace themselves for a nightmare-inducing experience.
Terrifier 3 will be the darkest installment yet
From the homages to classic horror movies to the scenes of Art the Clown wearing a Santa suit, one could be forgiven for thinking that "Terrifier 3" is going to be a celebratory, upbeat slasher. However, director Damien Leone told The Playlist that he wants to subvert people's expectations and return to the franchise's sinister roots, so don't expect a feel-good slasher romp.
"I want to go back, tonally, more to 'Terrifier 1.' The first one was grittier, darker, more simplistic — a more retro slasher film. I want to be careful that we don't go too far into the [A Nightmare on Elm Street 3:] 'Dream Warriors' now. I like the checks and balances. I like to keep Art the Clown, first and foremost, terrifying, sadistic, and mean ... Hopefully, ['Terrifier 3'] is the scariest and darkest of the trilogy, so far."
"The Shining" is also a dark and challenging movie, so Leone is mining influence from horror flicks that align with the tone he has in mind for "Terrifier 3." Plus, if the trailer is anything to go by, Art the Clown's next adventure will deliver the carnage and then some.
For more information about Art the Clown and his horrific history, check out the untold truth of the Terrifier franchise.