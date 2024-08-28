Terrifier 3 Teases One Of Horror's Most Iconic Scenes

Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is returning to wreak havoc again in the upcoming "Terrifer 3," and he's feeling festive this time around. The new movie takes place over the holiday season, and let's just say that Art doesn't come bearing gifts. The evil menace is paying homage to some of the horror icons who came before him, as the blood-soaked trailer for director Damien Leone's threequel features a nod to Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining." And yes, it's a tribute to the scene you're probably thinking about.

The moment in question occurs toward the end of the trailer, and it shows Art poking his head through a gap in a door that was destroyed by a sharp object earlier in the teaser. This is reminiscent of the famous — and totally improvised — scene in "The Shining" where Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrance chops through a door with an ax, pokes his smiling face through, and shouts, "Here's Johnny!" The entire sequence in Kubrick's movie is horrifying, but a villain like Art the Clown probably feels some kinship with Torrance, given that they're both rascals with a history of tormenting people.

This is one of many moments from the "Terrifier 3" trailer that promises a gruesome experience while serving as a love letter to the horror genre. With that in mind, let's see what fans are saying about the teaser.