Why Terrifier 2 Director Damien Leone Tried So Hard To Top The Original

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Terrifier 2" director Damien Leone responded to the news that moviegoers are leaving early and passing out during screenings. "Listen, I would have loved to have a couple of walk-outs, I think that's sort of a badge of honor because it is an intense movie," he said. "I don't want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie. But it's surreal. Here's the thing, it's called Terrifier 2, you should probably see Terrifier 1 before you jump into this one. If you see Terrifier 1, you'd know what you're getting into." He continued by referencing the scene in the first film that ultimately led to former WWE and AEW world champion Chris Jericho joining the cast of "Terrifier 2."

Leone added, "There is a now-notorious murder scene, a hacksaw scene, in Part I that everyone walks away talking about. We tried to rival that scene [in the new film] because the really supportive fan base that we've had this entire time, that has really started to put Art on a pedestal, I mean, those are the things that they really want ..." He then mentioned how he strived to mimic what "Terrifier" fans were expecting with the hope to bring new viewers to the movie series as well.

On a Reddit thread for the film on the r/horror subreddit page, the director's hopes are becoming fulfilled. Redditor u/kb1117 stated, "That was all sorts of wild. Wow. Still processing." Another user, u/WAwelder, justified the added gore and longer runtime, writing, "I get why it may turn off others, but I really enjoyed the long drawn out scenes setting up and living in this world it's making."