Where Is Kimberly Williams-Paisley Now?

After landing her first ever acting audition and appearing in a commercial at age 13, Kimberly Williams-Paisley was on her way to becoming a familiar face. While she spent the next three years trying to book her next project to no avail, when she finally had her breakthrough, it was in a classic '90s film: Her breakout role came in 1991 with the release of "Father of the Bride."

The Steve Martin-led feature presents Williams-Paisley as Annie, the titular bride, as audiences follow the ups and downs of the wedding planning process after her sudden engagement. The movie was a hit, grossing $89 million at the box office, and a sequel that filled out the "Father of the Bride" timeline was released in 1995. After Williams-Paisley's career took off, she starred on television as Dana in the ABC sitcom "According to Jim." The series follows the life of a suburban family led by patriarch Jim (Jim Belushi). Dana is his sister-in-law and the opposite to him in terms of work ethic.

After "According to Jim," the actress continued to pop up on screens, even if it feels like you haven't seen her in a bit. If you've been wondering what became of her, here's everything you need to know about what Kimberly Williams-Paisley is doing now.