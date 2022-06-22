Father Of The Bride Just Shattered A Huge HBO Max Record

It turns out that Father's Day weekend was quite a fitting release date for "Father of the Bride." HBO Max's romantic comedy remake soared on the streaming platform and even broke a massive record (via Deadline). The movie took the spot as HBO Max's biggest premiere for a streaming-exclusive film ever. The site also reported that since its release on June 16, "Father of the Bride" has peaked at No.1 on the streamer and is among HBO Max Mexico's top ten most-watched title launches ever.

Part of the reason that 2022's "Father of the Bride" has been received so well may be the easy-going dynamic between the film's stars, Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. The two first acted together on HBO's "For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story" but have been friends for over 30 years (via NPR). For Garcia, it was no big deal acting as Estefan's on-screen husband. He told People, "I was just looking forward to spending the time with her and bringing our own personal relationship to the forefront, and it was very easy to have obviously chemistry with her and we felt very comfortable with one another." However, Estefan, who is married to producer, composer, and director Emilio Estefan, had some worries. "The thing I fretted about the most was that I had to kiss Andy because he is my friend and his wife is my friend." See the pair's chemistry for yourself by streaming "Father of the Bride" on HBO Max.