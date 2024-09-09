Why Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

When the first "Beetlejuice" came out in 1988, it stood apart from anything in either the horror or comedy landscape at the time. It was freaky, but it wasn't outright terrifying like, say, the "Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise. The darkness was coated in a gloss of humor, and at the center of all of it was Beetlejuice (aka Betelguese), played terrifically by Michael Keaton.

Even though he was a politically incorrect demon who made passes at married women and even went to an afterlife strip club, this PG-rated movie was beloved by children as much as adults. Confirming the power of director Tim Burton's unique aesthetic, the movie ended up grossing over $73 million (which would be just shy of $200 million in today's money, adjusted for inflation), becoming the 10th highest-grossing film of that year.

It took 36 years to get a proper sequel off the ground with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," but it's clear that everyone still loves the Ghost with the Most all this time later. It's no easy feat,according to our box office expert Ryan Scott of /Film: "The biggest challenge that 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' had to overcome was not falling into the too little, too late trap that sequels can often fall into, particularly in the realm of comedy," Scott said. It's safe to say that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" overcame that hurdle and then some, with the film already scaring up a ton of dough in just a few days.