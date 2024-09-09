Why Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office
When the first "Beetlejuice" came out in 1988, it stood apart from anything in either the horror or comedy landscape at the time. It was freaky, but it wasn't outright terrifying like, say, the "Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise. The darkness was coated in a gloss of humor, and at the center of all of it was Beetlejuice (aka Betelguese), played terrifically by Michael Keaton.
Even though he was a politically incorrect demon who made passes at married women and even went to an afterlife strip club, this PG-rated movie was beloved by children as much as adults. Confirming the power of director Tim Burton's unique aesthetic, the movie ended up grossing over $73 million (which would be just shy of $200 million in today's money, adjusted for inflation), becoming the 10th highest-grossing film of that year.
It took 36 years to get a proper sequel off the ground with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," but it's clear that everyone still loves the Ghost with the Most all this time later. It's no easy feat,according to our box office expert Ryan Scott of /Film: "The biggest challenge that 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' had to overcome was not falling into the too little, too late trap that sequels can often fall into, particularly in the realm of comedy," Scott said. It's safe to say that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" overcame that hurdle and then some, with the film already scaring up a ton of dough in just a few days.
What did Beetlejuice Beetlejuice make at the box office?
"Deadpool and Wolverine" has dominated the top of the box office charts ever since it came out on July 26, except for a brief reprieve when "Alien: Romulus" was No. 1 in its opening weekend. It's only appropriate that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is the one to knock these films off their respective perches, as many consider September to be the start of spooky season. With those movies gradually running out of steam and nothing really else significant opening on September 6, it was only natural for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" to clean house.
The film took in $110 million domestically in its opening weekend, with an extra $35 million from overseas, bringing its total global gross so far to $145 million. The horror-comedy sequel got off to a spectacular start in Wednesday and Thursday night previews, bringing in $12 million before it even officially came out on Friday. Those preview numbers put it on par with "Dune: Part Two" from earlier this year, which went on to bring in an impressive $82.5 million in its opening frame.
As it stands, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" now has the second highest domestic opening weekend of any film ever released in September, topped only by 2017's "It," which hauled in $123 million. The previous second-place finish was held by "It: Chapter Two," which earned $91 million during its opening frame in September 2019.
Beetlejuice is a nostalgic property
After 36 years, the original "Beetlejuice" still holds up on a rewatch. Gen Xers can appreciate the darker elements of the movie, while still enjoying the film's most hilarious moments. Millennials may have been a bit younger when they were introduced to this goofy depiction of the afterlife, perhaps leading their generation to have darker comedic sensibilities. Plus, depending on how old you were when you first saw it, certain frightening images might have scarred you for life, like Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) stretching out their faces to try and scare the Deetzes.
The original film is also a product of its time: Beetlejuice isn't the most appropriate demon around, for instance. That also applies to the visual effects, which occasionally show their age. But stop-motion animation is always going to be a welcome sight to see in any movie, and the costumes and makeup make for a colorful and vibrant afterlife.
Then there's the influence of Tim Burton. His filmography, particularly his earlier works, have made an impact on countless viewers and filmmakers. Movies like "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands," and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (which he produced but did not direct) helped to reimagine the fields of horror, fantasy, and animation, while his "Batman" redefined the character, the superhero genre, and the definition of a Hollywood blockbuster. Nearly four decades later, "Beetlejuice" remains the signature film of the Tim Burton "brand."
Gen Z loves the Beetlejuice ... musical?
It makes sense that anyone who grew up with the 1988 movie "Beetlejuice" would turn out to see the sequel on its opening weekend. However, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" might have also grossed so much money thanks in part to Gen Z coming out — it seems many Gen Z'ers love the pinstriped suit-wearing demon thanks to "Beetlejuice," the musical.
The show opened on Broadway in 2019, and despite negative reviews from some prominent critics, it ended up being a huge smash. This was likely driven by an onslaught of younger theatergoers, with the Los Angeles Times noting that the musical placed greater emphasis on Lydia as a stronger protagonist: "This Lydia resonates with younger audiences not because she drops hollow buzz words but rather because she is wholly realized as a Gen Z protagonist: clever, socially aware, reasonably nihilistic and emotionally honest."
If one was on TikTok around 2019 and the beginning of 2020, they may have been greeted with numerous videos of Gen Z'ers dancing and lip-synching to some of the musical numbers, particularly "Say My Name." "Beetlejuice," as an idea, goes beyond any single generation and has continued to find audiences in a variety of mediums.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice came out at the perfect time
One might assume "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" would be a natural for an October release date to play up its macabre vibes, but opening the film at the beginning of September may be an incredibly fortuitous move for its total box office haul. Ryan Scott pointed this out, saying, "It gets to hang around all the way until Halloween, giving it nearly two months to reasonably make its money."
Scott also noted, "September is often an abandoned month by Hollywood, and the right movie can make use of that." Other than "The Front Room," starring Brandy Norwood, nothing else really opened alongside "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," which was likely a smart move.
The sequel should have a good run in the weeks ahead. "Speak No Evil" arrives on September 13, but as an R-rated horror flick, it probably won't draw as big of a crowd as something the whole family can go to. The summer movie season may have gotten off to a rocky start with "The Fall Guy" and "Furiosa" losing a ton of money, but thanks to hits like "Deadpool and Wolverine," "Alien: Romulus," and now "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," things are looking much better for the theatrical experience as we head into the fall.
The original cast is largely back
It's been 36 years since people last saw the Deetz family or their foul demon, so fans were almost certainly itching to revisit these beloved characters. Of course, Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice, returning on the condition that the freelance bio-exorcist wouldn't be used more than necessary. Given his larger-than-life personality, some viewers may not have realized that Beetlejuice only has about 17 minutes of screen time in the original film. The sequel also utilizes the character judiciously, focusing more on the interpersonal relationships between three generations of Deetz women.
Speaking of which, it's not every day people get to see Winona Ryder in a new movie. Despite being in high demand throughout the 1990s in films like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Bram Stoker's Dracula," most people these days probably know her best as Joyce Byers on "Stranger Things." Plus Lydia remains a beloved Goth icon, and those who grew up watching her as a rebellious teenager now get the chance to see her as a mom trying to connect with her daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega).
Catherine O'Hara is always welcome in anything, as she returns as Delia Deetz. O'Hara has generated a lot of goodwill as of late, thanks to playing Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek." Some folks are missing, like Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, but there's enough of the original cast to make it worth a trip to the theater to see these iconic characters once more.
Jenna Ortega can be a big draw
Jenna Ortega has gone through an incredible transformation from Disney Channel star to certified scream queen. She's frequently listed as one of the young stars taking Hollywood by storm, with Ryan Scott saying, "Ortega ensured that this sequel wasn't purely a nostalgia play. It gave younger audience members a way in. It also certainly helped in terms of getting the movie play on social media, as well as with the press tour."
Spooky projects certainly seem to be in Ortega's wheelhouse at the moment. She was a big draw for the two most recent "Scream" movies, and this is her second collaboration with director Tim Burton, who spearheaded Netflix's "Wednesday." Season 1 of the "Addams Family" reimagining remains the most popular Netflix original series in terms of total views. Ortega is a big draw for Gen Z, as Scott stated, since she brings a level of authenticity and often uses her platform to speak out on larger social issues. It's similar to what drew Gen Z to Lydia in the "Beetlejuice" musical — Ortega seems refreshingly real as opposed to crafting a fake persona suitable for social media.
Of course, not every movie starring Ortega has done well at the box office. Just look at "Miller's Girl," a controversial erotic thriller that only recently blew up on Netflix. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" plays into Ortega's strengths and sensibilities, so it's not out of the question people wanted to see her carry on the Deetz legacy.
It's Tim Burton's first movie in five years
Tim Burton has amassed legions of fans over the years. After making a name for himself throughout the 1980s and '90s, his output has decreased in recent years, with his last film being 2019's live-action "Dumbo." Burton actually stated that he believed "Dumbo" would be his last Disney movie: "I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level."
Since then, Burton has directed four episodes of Netflix's "Wednesday" in addition to producing the show, but it's been a while since fans have seen a proper Burton movie on the big screen. Combined with the fact that Beetlejuice is arguably the most iconic Tim Burton character ever, and it feels like a slam dunk that people would want to see what else the filmmaker has up his sleeve.
Audiences may be lucky to get a new Tim Burton movie at all. The director admitted to Empire that he was burnt out on making films, but "Wednesday" reignited his passion. He was drawn to direct "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" through his connection to Lydia. "It was a character that I understood, that I felt very strongly about," he said. "What happened to Lydia? You know, what happens to people? What happens to all of us? What's your journey from a Gothic kind of weird teenager to what happens to you 35 years later?" Hopefully, audiences don't have to wait as long for Burton's next film.
The trailer played up the original Beetlejuice's aesthetic
FIlmmaking technology has come a long way since 1988. When news of a new "Beetlejuice" movie came around, some fans wondered whether CGI would replace practical visual effects. Fortunately, those fears were alleviated when the trailer came out and showed that the same aesthetic from the first film would be implemented in the sequel.
The shot of the sandworm indicated that stop-motion animation would still have a role in this movie, and as those who have seen the movie can attest, stop-motion plays a big role for a flashback sequence showing the death of Charles (played by Jeffrey Jones in the original film). There's undoubtedly some CGI used throughout the movie, but adhering to the same look as the first film only increases the nostalgic appeal.
Tim Burton explained to Entertainment Weekly why it had to be that way. "It needed a back-to-basics, handmade quality," he stated. "It reenergized why I love making movies." "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" could be seen as a return to form for Burton, in response to the CGI-heavy "Dumbo." As such, "Beetlejuice 2" looks completely different from anything else in theaters at the moment, which could also explain why audiences are flocking to see it.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened to solid reviews
Plenty of legacy sequels have come out over the past few years, but it's one thing to follow up a beloved property; it's another thing entirely for it to actually be good. Some, like "Jurassic World: Dominion," made a lot of money despite poor reviews, but when a legacy sequel actually does a good job of continuing its story, it's a win for everyone.
One could look at the box office success of "Top Gun: Maverick" for how to do the concept right, and it appears the "Beetlejuice" sequel has achieved that same goal. Rotten Tomatoes critics overwhelmingly agreed that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" was a worthy endeavor, and as of this writing, the film has a 76% positive rating from critics and 86% from general audiences on the platform.
While some reviewers criticized the scattershot plot, it earned high marks for its nostalgia factor and for bringing back Michael Keaton as the 'Juice. That's probably more than enough for audiences who wanted to watch something entertaining this past weekend, to the point where they could overlook any flaws and just enjoy the wild ride.
Legacy sequels can be big moneymakers
It's understandable why studios would be interested in legacy sequels as a concept. Nostalgia is all the rage, so if you can make a follow-up to a movie that came out 20 or 30 years ago, especially with some original cast members attached, people should flock to theaters. This idea has proven successful with the aforementioned "Top Gun: Maverick" as well as "Jurassic World" and 2022's "Scream," but 2024 has seen more mixed results.
"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" brought back Bill Murray, Dan Akyroyd, and Ernie Hudson from the original film and ended up grossing a little over $200 million globally against a $100 million budget. It's not terrible but isn't a standout success either. "Twisters" is a far more intriguing case study as it doesn't include any original actors, instead focusing on a new crop of tornado chasers led by the likable leads of Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. "Twisters" has grossed $363 million worldwide and counting.
With a stellar opening weekend, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" looks like it will be closer to "Twisters" than "Ghostbusters" in terms of financial success. Nostalgia can be a powerful thing, but it's clear it only goes so far, as not every legacy sequel breaks the box office. There needs to be something else, whether it's a good story, a beloved character, or an emphasis on a certain visual style. "Beetlejuice 2" had a perfect mix of factors to make it a hit, and it's bound to make the prospect of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" attractive to Warner Bros.