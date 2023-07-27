Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard: Netflix Documentary Gets Official Premiere Date

Netflix released a trailer for "Depp v. Heard" that starts with footage directly from the trial. For anyone who paid attention to the media during that time, some of the footage may look familiar. However, it doesn't seem as though the docuseries will serve as a reel of notable moments from the trial. The trailer transitions into TikTok and YouTube footage from commentators offering their input on the proceedings. Dubbed the "first trial by TikTok," the series seems like it'll examine how certain events and soundbites were spun in social media to potentially change public opinion one way or another.

One particularly telling moment shows Amber Heard crying and saying she's scared. This is immediately followed by a guy in a Deadpool mask insinuating that she's "acting." Many influencers, regardless of whether they're being entirely truthful or only showing certain bits of footage to bolster their talking points, tried to get views and engagement from the trial even if they weren't well-versed in the law being presented. And for many others, it was merely a source of entertainment, as the trailer shows people laughing and reacting to a moment where Johnny Depp talks about finding "human fecal matter" in the bed.

Social media was filled with clips from the trial when it went on, and no doubt plenty of people still don't have a firm grasp on how things really shook out by the end of it. Hopefully, some of the air will be cleared when the series comes out on August 16.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.