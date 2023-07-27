Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard: Netflix Documentary Gets Official Premiere Date
The following article contains reference to domestic abuse.
One of the most hotly contested topics on the internet centers around the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. In 2022, the case of Depp v. Heard made waves in the media, which was all the more publicized with cameras being allowed in the courtroom. Depp, as the plaintiff, filed a defamation complaint against his former partner, Heard, with Heard filing a counterclaim against Depp. Depp claimed Heard caused damage to his career and reputation with allegations of domestic abuse.
The trial played out for several months, making several rounds in the media cycle. And now, a new three-part documentary series from Netflix, titled "Depp v. Heard," will further examine the case to look at what really happened. It's not the first documentary to come out regarding the trial, as Tubi came out with "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" shortly after the verdict was reached. However, Netflix's docuseries, which is set to come out on August 16, looks like it may examine a different side of the trial, namely how it played out on social media.
Netflix's Depp v. Heard will look at how the trial played out over social media
Netflix released a trailer for "Depp v. Heard" that starts with footage directly from the trial. For anyone who paid attention to the media during that time, some of the footage may look familiar. However, it doesn't seem as though the docuseries will serve as a reel of notable moments from the trial. The trailer transitions into TikTok and YouTube footage from commentators offering their input on the proceedings. Dubbed the "first trial by TikTok," the series seems like it'll examine how certain events and soundbites were spun in social media to potentially change public opinion one way or another.
One particularly telling moment shows Amber Heard crying and saying she's scared. This is immediately followed by a guy in a Deadpool mask insinuating that she's "acting." Many influencers, regardless of whether they're being entirely truthful or only showing certain bits of footage to bolster their talking points, tried to get views and engagement from the trial even if they weren't well-versed in the law being presented. And for many others, it was merely a source of entertainment, as the trailer shows people laughing and reacting to a moment where Johnny Depp talks about finding "human fecal matter" in the bed.
Social media was filled with clips from the trial when it went on, and no doubt plenty of people still don't have a firm grasp on how things really shook out by the end of it. Hopefully, some of the air will be cleared when the series comes out on August 16.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.