7 Movies To Watch If You Loved Wonka

If you loved "Paddington," you'll go absolutely wild for "Paddington 2" — because it's somehow even better than the excellent first movie. In the sequel — also written and directed by Paul King — Paddington is living happily with the Brown family when he decides that he needs to find the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy (voiced by Imelda Staunton), his only remaining relative who still resides in Darkest Peru ... and he settles on a pop-up book of London and starts saving money while doing odd jobs. Unfortunately, a thief steals the book from its antiques shop before Paddington can buy it, and he's accused of the crime. Our sweet bear obviously didn't do it, so who did? That would be Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant, having the time of his life), an actor whose star is seriously fading and who believes the book contains clues to hidden treasure in London.

When Paddington ends up in prison, it seems like a really strange turn for the movie to take at first — until Paddington's kind nature and persistence win over his fellow inmates, including the prison's chef Knuckles McGinty (Brendan Gleeson), who quite likes Paddington's "recipe" for marmalade sandwiches. "Paddington 2" is somehow both a treatise on sweeping prison reform and an absolutely delightful movie — which also happens to feature the performance Grant calls the best of his entire career — and it's easy to guess that it ends happily, but the journey is the fun part. In fact, "Paddington 2" is so beloved that, for a while, it held the highest possible rating on Rotten Tomatoes, even beating out "Citizen Kane" ... until one critic ruined its perfect track record. Still, it's an unimpeachably delightful movie from start to finish; have yourself a Paul King marathon with "Wonka" and both "Paddington" films if you feel so inclined.