Wonka: Timothée Chalamet's Gene Wilder Homage Is So Tiny You Likely Missed It

Whoever tackles the role of Willy Wonka has a massive mountain to climb. After all, Gene Wilder already delivered a Wonka for the ages way back in 1971's "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."

Timothée Chalamet seems to be well aware of this, seeing as he incorporated certain parts of Wilder's performance into his own in "Wonka." In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Chalamet revealed that he honored the original eccentric chocolatier with a neat little Wilder-inspired physical trick that he considers a personal favorite among the film's abundant dance moves.

"I mean, it's so slight as to be imperceptible, so I'm wary to like," he said. "But just going down the stairs in the opening number and there was that homage to Gene Wilder. I don't know if anyone picked up on it. But he goes down the stairs, he pops back up... That's way harder than it looks!"