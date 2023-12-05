Wonka Review: Paul King And Timothée Chalamet Stick The Landing

Was anyone begging for a Willy Wonka origin story? Not really. The whole idea sounded like a joke movie from "30 Rock" that somehow escaped to the real world, and the trailers didn't inspire much confidence. Then again, "Paddington" looked downright nightmarish in its first trailers, and Paul King's movies about the marmalade-loving bear now get talked about in the same breath as "Citizen Kane." King has once again demonstrated his ability to exceed expectations with "Wonka," using the framework of a theoretically pointless prequel to deliver a candy-coated delight to viewers of all ages.

The catch here, if you consider it a catch, is that while "Wonka" is surprisingly good as a family fantasy musical comedy, it's not particularly in line with the character of Willy Wonka as portrayed in Roald Dahl's 1964 book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" or in either of its two film adaptations (despite multiple nostalgic references to the 1971 movie). Timothée Chalamet is exceedingly likable in the title role, but maybe too likable to be recognizable as the misanthropic recluse who traumatizes naughty children with boat rides from Hell.

While the film's setting and supporting cast maintain some of the darker edges that defined Dahl's writing, Wonka himself remains wholesome to the end — a happy ending that suddenly becomes a lot less happy once one thinks about what could cause Chalamet's Wonka to grow into Gene Wilder's Wonka. Best to take the film on its own terms, then, as opposed to as a prequel.