The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1971's Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

As Charlie Bucket, young Peter Ostrum carried a lot of responsibility as the lead character of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," and he did a pretty spectacular job considering he was just 12 years old when he made the movie. At the start of the film, Charlie and the Bucket family are desperately poor; all four of his grandparents sleep in one bed, and both of Charlie's parents work constantly to try and support both their child and their elderly parents. This all changes when Charlie finds a golden ticket in a Wonka bar that he can only buy after he finds money in the street; as the final ticketholder, he joins four other children and their adult escorts for what sounds like a simple tour of the factory. As Charlie and his other winners find out, though, Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka is trying to determine which of the children is purest of heart, and unlike the others, Charlie withstands every test until Wonka reveals that Charlie will inherit the factory when Wonka decides to retire ... effectively solving the Bucket family's financial woes.

Despite Ostrum's excellent performance in the film, he elected never to act again and even turned down a deal for three movies after "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" came out. Instead, Ostrum went to school to learn how to be a veterinarian; these days, he's retired after running his own practice, but along with his other former castmates, he looks back on the film fairly fondly and was excited for the "Wonka" reboot featuring Timothée Chalamet in 2023.