That Willy Wonka Event Horrified Kids - But This Original Movie Scene Is Scarier

If you're terminally online, you're familiar with the "immersive" Willy Wonka "experience" in Scotland that went horribly wrong. If you're terminally online and a fan of the 1971 film adaptation of the (slightly differently named) Roald Dahl book, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," you know that the film has a way scarier scene than anything at the Scottish exhibition.

As reported by several outlets like the New York Times, a Wonka-themed event — billed as "a universe where confectionary dreams are brought to life" featuring "mind-expanding projections, optical marvels and exhibits that transport you into the realm of creativity" — used AI-crafted posters to advertise the experience only to sorely disappoint parents and children who paid 35 pounds ($44 dollars) per ticket. Stuart Sinclair drove for two hours so that his three children could experience the universe and told the Times, "There were maybe 20 chairs, a couple of tables, and a half-inflated bouncy castle. The children got two jelly beans each and half a cup of lemonade."

Pictures of the experience then flooded X (formerly known as Twitter), presenting a bleak, blank warehouse, a seriously sad-looking woman dressed as an Oompa-Loompa, and one of the gloomiest rainbows you've ever seen. Per the NYT, at least one person attending the event called the Scottish police.

Real Wonka-heads know, though, that this scene from the 1971 movie is scarier than that pathetic warehouse.