11 Actors That Almost Got Cast In Transformers

It's no secret that, with the exception of "Bumblebee," the "Transformers" movies aren't very well-reviewed projects. But even if they're largely regarded as cinematic trash, the "Transformers" titles have attracted a wide array of talented actors over the years. The likes of Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand, Stanley Tucci, John Malkovich, and Michelle Yeoh (among many others) have had various roles in assorted "Transformers" entries. But even with these cast members in the franchise, the "Transformers" movies haven't secured every actor that various filmmakers wanted.

Major performers have sometimes passed on roles in titles like "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" or "Transformers: The Last Knight." The sagas of these actors and their brief connections to the "Transformers" mythos vary wildly. Some actors that initially lost out on "Transformers" roles, like Frank Welker or Leonard Nimoy, would eventually secure other parts in subsequent "Transformers" entries. Others, however, gave the saga a hard pass out of avoidance of blockbuster fare or merely not liking the role they were handed.

There's no shortage of factors that can lead to an actor passing on a potential part in a movie, and "Transformers" entries are no different. Strap on in and prepare to roll out in this breakdown of actors that came close to joining the likes of McDormand and Hopkins as inexplicable parts of one of the most bizarre blockbuster franchises of all-time.