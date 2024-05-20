The Movie With The Longest Standing Ovation At The Cannes Film Festival

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival is going on right now, and a handful of highly anticipated upcoming releases — including George Miller's prequel "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and Demi Moore's unsettling new body horror flick "The Substance" — have received lengthy standing ovations from their audiences. So which movie earned the longest-lasting standing ovation in the history of the French film festival? That would be Guillermo del Toro's 2006 masterpiece "Pan's Labyrinth," which had audiences standing and applauding for a whopping 22 minutes when it screened in May of that year.

Cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike are familiar with del Toro's unbelievable body of work — Including his Oscar-winning films "The Shape of Water," which won best picture in 2018, and his take on "Pinocchio," which won best animated feature film in 2023 — but if you ask a handful of his fans which of his movies is their favorite, several will probably bring up "Pan's Labyrinth." The visually stunning, often horrifying film centers around a young girl named Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) who, while living in the traumatic aftermath of the Spanish Civil War and struggling with her mother's increasingly serious illness, escapes into a mythical world and is told she's the reincarnation of a magical princess. So what other films made waves at Cannes thanks to their standing ovations?